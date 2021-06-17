Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 14,242 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

