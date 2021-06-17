UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

