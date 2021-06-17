Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

