RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

