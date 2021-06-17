Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Increases By 37.3%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

STBMY opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.