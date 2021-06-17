Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Tefron stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95. Tefron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

