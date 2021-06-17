Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Tefron stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95. Tefron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Tefron
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.