Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $46,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,457,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,053,000 after purchasing an additional 465,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 121,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

