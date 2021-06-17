Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 392.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morphic were worth $24,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,535. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

