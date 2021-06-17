Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,302.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

