Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $22 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

