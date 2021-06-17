British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 23rd

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BSV opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.83. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £104.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40.
About British Smaller Companies VCT
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.