British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 23rd

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BSV opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.83. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £104.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

