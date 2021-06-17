Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.73 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $914.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.