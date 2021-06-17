Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.73 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $914.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.