$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

