Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Announces Dividend of $1.42

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.4209 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
OTCMKTS:JEXYY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Jiangsu Expressway has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Jiangsu Expressway
