Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Announces Dividend of $1.42

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.4209 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:JEXYY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Jiangsu Expressway has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

