Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.69 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £168.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 405.30 ($5.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.98.
Castings Company Profile
