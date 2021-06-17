Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.69 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £168.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 405.30 ($5.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.98.

Get Castings alerts:

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.