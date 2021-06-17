iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report released on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $7.98 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

