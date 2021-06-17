TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

