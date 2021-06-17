M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,362 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

