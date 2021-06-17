M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

