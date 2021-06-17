Glenview Trust Co Sells 686 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

