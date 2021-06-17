Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

OTIS stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.