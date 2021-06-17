Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

