Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.11% of Republic Bancorp worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.