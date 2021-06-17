Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Verra Mobility Put Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,032 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.