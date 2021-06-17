Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Verra Mobility Put Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,032 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
