Todd Michael Wood Sells 2,590 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $18,457.75.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00.

DermTech stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

