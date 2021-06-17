NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Head to Head Survey

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 16.83% 15.15% 8.94% Twilio -30.33% -5.84% -4.98%

NetEase has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetEase and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 9 0 2.90 Twilio 0 1 23 0 2.96

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $121.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $448.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.01%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than NetEase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 6.46 $1.97 billion $2.76 39.45 Twilio $1.76 billion 32.78 -$490.98 million ($2.38) -140.50

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetEase beats Twilio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Cloud Pen; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

