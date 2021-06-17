ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of CLIR opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
