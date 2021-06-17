ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CLIR opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

