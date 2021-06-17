Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) PT at C$6.60

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEY. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.68. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at C$184,795.23. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $507,338 in the last 90 days.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.