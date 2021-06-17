Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $297.00

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $326.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.85. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.