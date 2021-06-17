Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading Down 0.9%

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14). Approximately 188,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 739,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

RGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £371.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.