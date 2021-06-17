H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $3,155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

