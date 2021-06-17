Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

