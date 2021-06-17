4,703 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

