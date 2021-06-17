Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $388,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 369,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

CTSH opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

