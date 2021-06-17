JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 633.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $100,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $83,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

