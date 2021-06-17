Analyzing WEX (NYSE:WEX) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX -14.94% 10.61% 2.56% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.57% -23.88% -7.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEX and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 7 7 0 2.50 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 6 4 0 2.40

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $53.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than WEX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEX and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.56 billion 5.73 -$243.64 million $4.87 41.05 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 3.94 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -39.98

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEX. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems. The company also provides RxCompanion, a cloud-based MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, a web-based electronic health record for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state required reporting. In addition, the company offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software; PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform; and clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 130 healthcare organizations; and 280 health plans and approximately 14,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

