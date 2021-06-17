Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

