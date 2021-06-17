Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $981.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

