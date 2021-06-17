R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50.

Shares of FSLR opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

