NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in NMI by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.