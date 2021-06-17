ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $334.75

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.75 and last traded at $333.03, with a volume of 911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.00.

ASMIY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

