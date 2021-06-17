Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 948.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $344.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

