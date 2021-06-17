4,743 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $225.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.06, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.70 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

