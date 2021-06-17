M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $253.07 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.32, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.