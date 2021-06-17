M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $787,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $294.68 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

