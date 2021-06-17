Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

