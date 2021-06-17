KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 1%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)’s stock price were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000.

