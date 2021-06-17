yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 74.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $342.98 million and approximately $18,461.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.00771882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042634 BTC.

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,612,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

