Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.