Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for inTEST Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.78 million, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. inTEST has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.